Office-sharing company WeWork expands to WeLive WeWork offers customized, shared office spaces for entrepreneurs. Its offices are home to 10,000 companies, and WeWork is now valued at more than $16 billion. WeWork just launched WeLive, taking its concept from the office to the living room. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers tours the new spaces, while WeWork co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the "We Generation" and his mission to change office and living culture.