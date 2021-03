Of 61 people arrested overnight in Ferguson unrest, 59 were St. Louis locals Violent protests in Ferguson, Missouri, have changed the landscape of the St. Louis suburb. The frustration comes with the grand jury's decision not to charge officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar spoke out about the unrest. Mark Strassmann reports on the arrests and how locals were trashing their own neighborhoods.