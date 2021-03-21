Live

Odor sickens dozens at Calif. trucking company

A hazardous material incident sent at least 27 people to hospitals in southern California. They were overcome by an odor from an unknown substance in a trailer from a trucking warehouse. Anthony Mason reports.
