Ocearch finds thriving oil rig ecosystem in Gulf of Mexico Ocearch is wrapping up its first-ever expedition in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf has received enormous attention in recent years, mostly for what went wrong -- the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, to start. But five years after that disaster, parts of the Gulf are teeming with life, providing Ocearch a rare chance to study how many sharks are there and where they're going. Jeff Glor reports.