Ocearch discovers great white shark birth site off NY coast History is being made this week in the waters off Long Island, New York, as Ocearch says it's found the first-known birthing site for great white sharks on the north Atlantic coast. In less than a week, the team has fitted nine young sharks with locator tags, which will allow researchers to track their movements. Only on "CBS This Morning," Jeff Glor takes a behind-the-scene look at their efforts.