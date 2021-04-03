Live

Obama's No. 2 protector retiring amid scandal

A top member of President Obama's Secret Service detail is now retiring amid a scandal. As CBS News senior White House correspondent Bill Plante reports, Marc Connolly is being investigated in his role in a bomb threat incident.
