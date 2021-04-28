Live

Obamacare replacement plan faces GOP opposition

The White House is working to get more Republican support for the GOP plan to replace Obamacare. The bill is facing opposition from other conservatives in part because it's viewed as too similar to the Affordable Care Act. Margaret Brennan reports.
