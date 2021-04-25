Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama vows to retaliate for U.S. election interference

President Obama said he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's hacking in the United States. Officials told CBS News that American intelligence agencies believe at some point, Putin was directly involved in the hacking around the election, and approved spreading the information. Russian officials said Friday Putin gave President Obama "a really clear response" to the charge of interfering in the election. Margaret Brennan reports.
