Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama: Trump is no populist

President Obama slammed Donald Trump's trade rhetoric as divisive while talking about the rise of populism at a joint news conference with the Mexican President and Canadian Prime Minister at the "Three Amigos" summit on June 29, 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.