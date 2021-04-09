Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama to Congress: Pass a "serious budget"

Stop-gap measures, like short-term funding bills, is "not the way America should operate," the president said. "It just kicks the can down the road without solving any problems or doing any long-term planning for the future."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.