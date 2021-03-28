Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama: Sony "made a mistake" pulling movie

President Obama said that Sony "made a mistake" pulling the release of the film "The Interview" in the wake of threats from hackers. Obama held his annual year-end news conference at the White House on Friday.
