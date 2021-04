Obama sends troops into fight against ISIS in Syria President Obama has ordered about 50 U.S. special operations troops to Northern Syria to aid Kurdish units and others battling the ISIS terror army. Mr. Obama had previously said he would not send U.S. ground forces to Syria. A White House spokesman says the special forces will not be serving as front-line combat troops, but also said, "There's no denying the serious risk they will be facing." David Martin reports.