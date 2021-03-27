Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama responds to Michael Jordan's golf jab

The basketball great took a swing at the president's golf game last week. President Obama responded on a Wisconsin radio station saying Jordan should focus on the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA team Jordan owns. Gayle King reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.