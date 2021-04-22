Sign Up For Newsletters

Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict

What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms

Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder

Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death

Court won't put new limits on juvenile life sentences

More bodycam video released after fatal shooting of girl in Ohio

Obama urges Black Americans to "keep marching"

CEOs are getting paid bonuses like there was no pandemic

Deputy shoots and kills Black man while serving warrant in N.C.

Demand for water is rapidly increasing as supply dwindles

House approves bill to admit Washington, D.C., as 51st state

Alternate juror in Chauvin trial on testimony that "really got to me"

Obama pushes Congress to tackle paid sick leave The president calls paid sick leave a "must-have" economic policy.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On