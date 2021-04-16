Obama on gaining ground against ISIS, 28 pages, Saudi controversy On Tuesday President Obama begins a week-long trip to Saudi Arabia, Britain and Germany. At his first stop, he will talk with Saudi leaders facing trouble at home and abroad. He will also meet with leaders of six Persian Gulf countries to discuss the fight against ISIS. The president spoke with “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose about his foreign policy Monday at the White House, after officials announced another 200 American troops will be sent to Iraq.