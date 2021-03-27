Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama OKs sending U.S. troops to Iraq

The President plans to send 1,500 more troops to Iraq. The White House denies any mission creep, but won't say this is the last increase in troops it will need to defeat ISIS in Iraq. Major Garrett reports from the White House.
