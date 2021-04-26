Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama meets with Democrats about saving Obamacare

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. President Obama is huddling with Democrats to work on a strategy to stop Trump. Roll Call columnist Jon Allen explains on CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.