Obama headlines his last WH Correspondents' Dinner The White House Correspondents' Dinner is best known for presidents telling jokes, but for many years, the dinner has raised money for journalism scholarships. The association also gives awards for distinguished print and broadcast coverage of the White House. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett, who is the secretary of the Correspondents' Association, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to share his take on Saturday night's festivities.