Obama focuses on terror fight, human rights in Africa visit President Obama is in Ethiopia talking with African leaders about the fight against terrorism. He is the first sitting U.S. president to visit the troubled east African country. Mr. Obama stood with Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Monday, but ceremony could not obscure a decade of harsh single-party rule, harassment of journalists and the ‎jailing of dissidents. Major Garrett reports from Addis Ababa.