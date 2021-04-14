Live

Obama could nominate Scalia's successor next week

The president may name his selection for Justice Antonin Scalia's replacement on the Supreme Court within the next 30 days -- maybe as early as next week. Margaret Brennan takes a look at some potential nominees.
