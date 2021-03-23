Live

Obama: Conflict with Russia "not a new Cold War"

President Obama announced that the United States is once again moving to impose fresh sanctions on the defense, energy and financial sectors of the Russian economy as a consequence for Russia’s continued support of separatists in eastern Ukraine.
