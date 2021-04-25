Obama blames Putin for election hack, vows payback President Obama is strongly suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was directly involved in the cyberattack that influenced the 2016 election. At a Friday news conference, Mr. Obama warned Russia that the U.S. would retaliate for the email hacking and said he told Putin to "cut it out" when he confronted him at a September summit in Russia. President-elect Trump has dismissed accusations that Russia played a role in the attacks. Errol Barnett reports.