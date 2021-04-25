Live

Obama blames Putin for election hack, vows payback

President Obama is strongly suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was directly involved in the cyberattack that influenced the 2016 election. At a Friday news conference, Mr. Obama warned Russia that the U.S. would retaliate for the email hacking and said he told Putin to "cut it out" when he confronted him at a September summit in Russia. President-elect Trump has dismissed accusations that Russia played a role in the attacks. Errol Barnett reports.
