Obama and Japan PM Abe make history in Hawaii President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Tuesday, the first time a Japanese leader has visited the memorial of the USS Arizona, which was sunk during Japan's surprise attack of the naval base 75 years ago. It comes the same year Obama visited Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb near the end of WWII. Chip Reid reports.