Obama administration calls Netanyahu's upcoming Congress address "destructive" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned down an invitation from Senate Democratic leaders to meet privately. Netanyahu was invited to address Congress by House Speaker John Boehner. Secretary of State John Kerry says he will not attend Netanyahu's speech to Congress, as he will be in Switzerland negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran. Margaret Brennan reports on how the Obama administration is fiercely guarding against what some see as Israeli attempts to sabotage a deal with Iran.