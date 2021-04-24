Live

Obama addresses Trump's most important challenges

On Monday, President Obama gave his first press conference since the election. He said one of Donald Trump's big challenges will be who he hires for top posts. Obama also shared some impressions from their Oval Office meeting. Jan Crawford reports.
