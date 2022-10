Oath Keepers trial set to resume as Trump asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago The high-profile trial of several members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, including their leader, on seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Jan. 6 investigation will resume Thursday. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion explains how the trial has progressed and discusses the latest developments in the legal battle over documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.