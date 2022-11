Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and another of the group's leaders, Kelly Meggs, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Three other co-defendants were acquitted on seditious conspiracy, but were found guilty of other crimes related to the attack. CBS News associate producer Robert Legare, who has been covering the eight-week trial, discussed the case.