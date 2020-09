Oakland's Red Bay Coffee champions diversity and "fourth wave" of coffee Red Bay Coffee, a black-owned coffee brand based in Oakland, California, is roasting "Beautiful Coffee to the People." Owned by Keba Konte and his wife, Rachel, their roots are planted in what the company calls the "fourth wave" of coffee. CBSN spoke with Rachel Konte, Red Bay Coffee's chief of design, about their mission to bring diversity and equity to the coffee industry.