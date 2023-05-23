Watch CBS News

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's unlikely journey

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao made history earlier this year when she was sworn in as the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city. Nancy Chen spoke with Thao about her unlikely and inspiring journey.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.