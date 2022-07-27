Oak Fire "is the scariest" wildfire area has experienced, wildlife conservationist says Firefighters said they were making progress against the Oak Fire in California. Beth Pratt, who lives in Midpines, California, near where the fire is burning, says it's "the scariest" she has experienced in the 25 years she's lived in the area. Pratt works for the National Wildlife Federation and told CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Jericka Duncan about what it's like living so close to the wildfire and the impact it has on wildlife.