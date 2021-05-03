Live

Watch CBSN Live

O.J. Simpson's parole hearing set for Thursday

O.J. Simpson has served nine years in a Nevada prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other charges. On Thursday, he is up for parole, but as one legal expert says, his freedom could carry a price. John Blackstone reports.
