NYT's Jodi Kantor on harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is on a leave of absence from his studio after several women alleged he sexually harassed them. The New York Times reports Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with women. Weinstein's lawyer says the report is "saturated with false and defamatory statements," and he is preparing a lawsuit against the paper. CBS News contributor and New York Times correspondent Jodi Kantor, who broke the news with colleague Megan Twohey, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the legal and financial trails, and why she stands by their reporting.