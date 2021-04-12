Live

Watch CBSN Live

NYPD: Woman raped by EHarmony date

Police are looking for a man who they say raped a woman at gunpoint at the Port Authority bus terminal. The victim says they met on the EHarmony dating site. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.