NYPD sends robot to investigate pressure cooker

New York City police have dispatched a bomb disposal robot to investigate a pressure cooker found four blocks from the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. CBS News' Kris Van Cleave discusses the investigation.
