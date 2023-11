NYPD ramps up security for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade As millions prepare to enjoy the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City officials are stepping up security efforts. While there are no specific threats to the parade, the Israel-Hamas war has created a heightened risk environment where large gatherings and public events in the U.S. may be viewed as a target, according to an assessment circulating among various law enforcement agencies. Tom Hanson reports.