Live

Watch CBSN Live

NYPD officer gunned down in the Bronx

A New York City police officer was gunned down early Wednesday morning in what the department calls an assassination. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called it "murder in cold blood." Don Dahler reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.