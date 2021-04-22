Live

Watch CBSN Live

NYPD officer attacked by man with meat cleaver

An NYPD officer was attacked by a man with a meat cleaver near Madison Square Garden, leaving the cop with a severe gash on his face. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins CBSN with the latest details from Midtown, Manhattan.
