NYPD commissioner and deputy: Layers of security, 6K officers on duty to protect Pope Francis The NYPD is facing an unprecedented security challenge starting Thursday, as Pope Francis visits New York City at the same time as 170 other world leaders. New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton and Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller join "CBS This Morning" from Brooklyn to discuss historic security measures and the recent controversial arrest of retired tennis star James Blake.