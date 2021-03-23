Live

NYPD chokehold: Death ruled a homicide

The New York City Medical Examiner ruled the death of Eric Garner a homicide, caused by a police chokehold. The examiner found Garner’s asthma, hypertension and obesity also contributed to his death. Anna Werner reports.
