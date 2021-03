"Nymphomaniac" cast on Shia LaBeouf, Lars von Trier Uma Thurman and Christian Slater are co-starring in the new sexually-charged drama from director Lars von Trier, "Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1." Thurman, Slater, co-stars Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Stacy Martin spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about the filmmaker and their fellow cast member, Shia LaBeouf, who has been making headlines lately for his eccentric behavior.