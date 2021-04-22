Live

NYC's iconic Carnegie Deli closing at end of 2016

NYC's iconic Carnegie Deli, which calls itself the "World's Most Famous Delicatessen" announced it will be closing its doors at the end of 2016 after 79 years in operation. CBSN Anchor Vladimir Duthiers has the story.
