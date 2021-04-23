Live

NYC's annual Greenwich Village Halloween parade

New York City's Greenwich Village got in the Halloween spirit Monday night, for the 43rd annual Halloween parade. CBS News' Tony Dokoupil was there -- and got a look at some of the coolest and wackiest costumes.
