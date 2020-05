NYC shuts down entire subway system for coronavirus-linked cleaning New York City shut down its expansive subway system overnight for the first time in its 115-year history, and will continue to shut all 472 stations and every train for cleaning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. for the foreseeable future. The city added over 1,000 bus services for those impacted by the closures, and free car services for essential workers. Mola Lenghi reports from a freshly cleaned subway station.