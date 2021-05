NYC reopens after more than a year of restrictions New York City is reopening after 14 months of coronavirus restrictions. Most businesses are now open at full capacity. But as Mola Lenghi reports, there is ongoing confusion about where and when masks are still required. Then, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.