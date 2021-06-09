Local Matters: Analyzing New York City's mayoral race as it heads into final stretch There's less than a week before early voting starts in the primaries for New York City mayor. According to a recent poll, 22% of likely Democratic voters said they would choose Eric Adams as their first choice in the primary. Andrew Yang, Kathryn Garcia and Scott Stringer, ranked second, third and fourth in the poll respectively. Rachel Holliday Smith, a reporter for The City, joins CBSN Elaine Quijano with her analysis.