New York City marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 The annual ceremony to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attack was held in lower Manhattan on Sunday morning, the 21st anniversary of the attack. President Biden, meanwhile, laid a wreath at the Pentagon. Watch members of the FDNY, which lost 343 firefighters on Sept. 11, 2001, raise a flag at the 9/11 Memorial in New York ahead of the reading of the names of those who died.