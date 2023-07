NYC law requires disclosure of AI hiring practices A survey by ResumeBuilder.com found four out of every 10 companies will be using artificial intelligence for job interviews by 2024. And 15% of those businesses said AI will be fully responsible for making the hiring decisions. A New York City law is aimed at preventing potential misuse of the technology that could lead to unfair or biased hiring practices. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo has more.