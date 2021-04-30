Live

Watch CBSN Live

NYC is expected to raise the prices of cigarettes

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants to increase the price of cigarettes to $13, a $2.50 increase from the current price that is already the most expensive in the nation. CBSN Elaine Quijano has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.