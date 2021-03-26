Live

Watch CBSN Live

NYC doctor with Ebola in serious condition

Dr. Craig Spencer, New York's first Ebola patient, is in serious but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. Spencer received a plasma transfusion from Ebola survivor Nancy Writebol. Norah O'Donnell reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.