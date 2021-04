NY Times' Jodi Kantor on President Obama's farewell speech, legacy President Obama will deliver his farewell address Tuesday at the same venue in Chicago where he gave his 2012 election night speech. New York Times correspondent Jodi Kantor, whose 2012 bestselling book "The Obamas" is being reissued Wednesday with a new preface, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump and also first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.